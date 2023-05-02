VIZIO launches branded content studio

VIZIO Ads, the addressable advertising unit of the connected entertainment specialist, has launched VIZIO Branded Content Studio (VBCS), a new business unit created to bring fresh content offerings to millions of VIZIO viewers. The new division will be responsible for developing a slate of data-informed programming across a variety of formats and deliver entertainment viewers will enjoy.

VIZIO first tested the VBCS model with the premiere of 3 Pointers, a short form series featuring Man vs. Food host Casey Webb and sponsored by BetMGM. Each episode features sports-themed recipes, beverages, and entertainment hacks designed to elevate the game-day viewing experience, with brand messaging from BetMGM seamlessly woven throughout each episode.

“VBCS is the natural evolution for our team to offer advertisers an opportunity to authentically communicate the voice and value of their brand, into stories that resonate with VIZIO viewers,” said Steve DeMain, VP Branded Content and Sponsorships at VIZIO. “With a data-informed understanding of what our viewers are interested in, VBCS is uniquely positioned to offer a solution that few others can: a custom, exclusive branded content series that brings brands into the story and entertainment that consumers want to watch.”