Sky Business TV and Sky Connect combine

Sky Business TV and Sky Connect have combined to create one Sky Business – a partner that Sky says “businesses can trust for all connectivity and entertainment needs”.

Steve Hackley, Manging Director of Sky Business said: “At Sky, we’re always looking forward, never back, with a relentless drive to reinvent what we do. Moving to one Sky Business means we can innovate faster and bring a better mix of products, better service, and better content across all our customer and prospect sectors. We’re here to help make running a business a lot easier, whether a startup or a large corporation, a coffee shop or a consultancy, a pub/bar or a florist.”

The rebrand is supported by an above-the-line campaign designed to raise awareness among business customers that Sky provides reliable business broadband. The TV advert places the customers at the heart of the story to show that Sky Business shares their passion, determination, and energy.

Hackley added: “We know that business owners work really hard and we are fully equipped to be the partner that can help them to keep their business moving forward by providing better solutions.”