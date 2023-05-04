NBCU expands Olympics partnership with Twitter
May 4, 2023
NBCUniversal has announced a more expansive partnership with Twitter to amplify NBCU’s coverage of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.
The new partnership with Twitter will build upon details that were in place for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Twitter and Paris 2024 Partnership Highlights:
- Pre-Games Countdown Coverage: Beginning in February 2024 and counting down until the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 26th 2024, Twitter will feature NBCU’s pre-Games coverage including Olympic-related competition highlights, key US Olympic Team Trials moments, and a ‘Paris 25-Day Countdown’ featuring daily athlete or event clips leading into the Opening Ceremony.
- In-Game Highlights: Throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games, NBC Olympics will feature many of the most memorable and engaging moments and key highlights on its Twitter handle and in Spanish on the Telemundo Sports Twitter account. Highlights will include medal-winning moments as well as those from the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
- Exclusive Twitter Live Show: NBC Olympics will produce and publish a daily live show on Twitter. This original content will feature Olympic coverage highlights, athlete interviews and happenings in and around the host city and will include interactive engagements to drive conversation amongst fans.