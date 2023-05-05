Hoberg to head ad tech unit at RTL Deutschland

RTL Deutschland is bundling its ad technology activities. Led by Martin Hoberg as Chief International AdTech Officer, the new unit will further develop the company’s international ad tech investments.

Smartclip and its subsidiary Realytics (France), as well as Yospace (UK) and the 50-per-cent-owned SQL Services, will continue to operate on the market as independent companies. RTL says advertising technology is an international growth area and a key component in the transformation of its core business. The aim of the new unit is to actively promote this technology and shape its future. RTL Group’s international ad tech business is operationally managed by RTL Deutschland.

Thanks to its investments, especially in video ad tech, RTL Deutschland has achieved a significant competitive advantage in recent years. For the most part, RTL Deutschland now operates independently of international competitors in this field.

Hoberg commented: “Advertising technology and sales have been priority areas of mine for over a decade. I’m very much looking forward to focusing on the further development of our ad tech companies and continuing to work with our excellent colleagues and teams.”

Matthias Dang, Co-CEO of RTL Deutschland, added: “Martin has long been a valued partner for me when it comes to strategic ad tech issues. He has close ties to our investments and, from RTL Deutschland’s perspective, is therefore the ideal person to further expand our activities. I look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

RTL’s ad tech investments encompass a range of expertise, including server-side dynamic ad insertion, ad serving, supply side platforms (SSPs), addressable TV (ATV), media booking systems and attribution technology.

Hoberg will step down from his current position as RTL Deutschland’s Chief Strategy Officer to take up his new role. He previously held various ad sales and strategy positions at Bertelsmann and RTL Deutschland, starting in 2008.