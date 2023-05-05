Supponor appoints Green as COO

Supponor, the technology provider in virtual advertising for sports, has announced the appointment of former MD of BT Sport, Simon Green, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Green will lead the Supponor customer journey, focusing on enhancing user experiences and ensuring seamless integration of the company’s global virtual advertising solutions. As well as BT Sport, Green has worked for major broadcasters and sporting bodies in the UK and around the world, including Sky Sports, Fox Sports and The Football Association in an executive career spanning more than three decades.

“The recruitment of Simon demonstrates Supponor’s commitment to growth and customer satisfaction in the global sports market,” commented James B. Gambrell, CEO, Supponor. “We will leverage his accomplished skill sets and expertise to accelerate our expansion and deliver unparalleled value to our clients and partners.”

“I am thrilled to join Supponor during this exciting period of growth and innovation. I have seen first-hand the transformative potential of their virtual advertising solutions in the sports industry,” added Green, COO, Supponor. “I look forward to applying my experience to help Supponor unlock new opportunities and strengthen its position as an industry leader in this space.”