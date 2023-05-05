Survey: 1 in 8 Brits trying to use phone less

This week marks Screen Free Week, and a YouGov survey finds that approximately one in eight Brits say they are trying to cut down on their mobile phone use.

Four in ten Brits (41 per cent) say they use their phone too much, of whom three in ten (31 per cent) say they are currently doing something to try and use their phone less – amounting to about 13 per cent of all Britons.

Younger Brits are the most likely to be saying they think they use their phone too much, at 63 per cent of 18-24 year olds and 54 per cent of 25-49 year olds. Only 17 per cent of those aged 65 and above think they use their phone more than they should. In fact, as many as 19 per cent of these oldest Britons believe they use their phone too little.

Women are also significantly more likely than men to think they’re spending more time glued to their phone than is right, at 46 per cent to 36 per cent.