WBD: Streaming bright spot among losses

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has reported its Q1 financial results for the quarter ended March 31st 2023. Amid falling revenue and increased losses it has reported a $50 million (€45.3m) operating profit in streaming with nearly 97 million subscribers worldwide.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of WBD, commented: “It is an important time for Warner Bros Discovery. We’ve come through some major restructurings and have repositioned our businesses with greater precision and focus. And we see a number of positive proof points emerging, with DTC perhaps the most prominent. We made a meaningful turn this quarter with $50 million in segment EBITDA and 1.6 million net adds, and we feel great about the trajectory we are on. In fact, we now expect our US DTC business to be profitable for 2023 – a year ahead of our guidance. Even in today’s challenging marketplace, we are positioned to drive free cash flow and deleverage our balance sheet, and we remain confident in our strategy and ability to achieve our financial targets.”



Q1 Financial Summary & Operational Highlights: