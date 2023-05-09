One For All docuseries to premiere on Prime Video

One For All, a four-part docuseries from Neo Studios on Belgian football stars Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku and Axel Witsel, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in the UK & Ireland, Benelux, Spain and Italy from May 25th.

Incorporating six months of filming, the four x 30’ series tracks the players across multiple continents as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, together with an honest reflection on an unexpected group stage exit with a squad nonetheless comprising most of their ‘golden generation’.

Courtois commented: “No-one has previously been provided with behind-the-scenes access to the Red Devils. One For All gives lovers of the global game a comprehensive insight into the type of mental and physical preparation that’s needed to compete at the very highest levels of international football, as well as recognising the private human being behind the public football player.”

Lukaku said: “One For All for the first time provides supporters with my open and honest opinions about the Red Devils, and what I think really shaped our performances in Qatar. Between Thibaut, Axel, and myself, fans of all ages will have a much better understanding of what football is like in matches of the greatest importance, but also who we are off the field”.

Witsel added: “Together with Thibaut and Romelu, One For All gives three incredible and completely different perspectives on what it’s like to be an elite football player at a tournament that comes with the biggest pressures of all – the FIFA World Cup. I’m really happy to be able to share my story and experiences of what we went through together before and during the tournament.”

Anouk Mertens, NEO Studios Global CEO, commented: “We’re delighted to have been able to work so closely with these globally-recognised stars and to provide such special access into the hugely pressurised environment that comes with the World Cup and supporter expectations. Sports fans – regardless of who they support – will truly appreciate the intelligence, honesty, and bravery of these players as they document parts of their careers and personal lives which they rarely discuss publicly.”