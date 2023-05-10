Advanced Television

Arrests in pay-TV piracy conspiracy

May 10, 2023

By Colin Mann

A man and woman have been arrested in Tuxford, in the East Midlands of the UK, in connection with a suspected multi-million pound conspiracy to provide illegal access to pay-TV services, including Sky.

The pair were detained on suspicion of money laundering offences and conspiracy to defraud Sky.

A number of digital devices seized from an address will now be subject to examination.

“Illegal streaming networks are often highly organised, using sophisticated technology to distribute stolen content and avoid detection,” advises Matt Hibbert, Director of Anti-Piracy at Sky.

“It’s vital that the industry works together with law enforcement to tackle these networks. We’re grateful to the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit (EMSOU) and Nottinghamshire Police for their support in taking this action,” he added.

Law enforcement, together with partners, continue to crack down on illegal streaming services across the UK.

