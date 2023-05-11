Amdocs, Vubiquity power Virgin Media subs experience

Communications and media software and services provider Amdocs has been selected by UK multiplay telco Virgin Media to provide its customers seamless integration on streaming services.

Under the project, consumers will be given the ability to add entertainment subscriptions to their monthly bill or enjoy them as part of a bigger bundle with their existing broadband, mobile and entertainment packages.

Amdocs is deploying its Amdocs MarketONE platform on the public cloud to deliver the new digital and OTT (over the top) subscription service offerings. The future-proof, turnkey solution allows new OTT partners to be easily added by Virgin Media so its customers have the flexibility to add multiple subscription services.

“This is an exciting project that highlights Amdocs’ role at the heart of the ever-growing communications and entertainment ecosystem,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “With our MarketONE SaaS platform, we are bringing together industry-leading capabilities to help Virgin Media O2 grow its media and entertainment business while providing end-users with a centralised and frictionless experience.”

Separately, Amdocs announced that its Vubiquity platform has been selected to continue to provide Virgin Media’s customers with Electronic Sell Through (EST) and Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) content across different devices. The deal represents an expansion of the decade-long relationship between Amdocs’ Vubiquity and Virgin Media UK.

Under the agreement, Amdocs’ Vubiquity will deliver its cloud-native Entertainment Suite solution, through which Virgin Media customers can access purchased EST content, and in future TVoD content.

Vubiquity will also refresh the existing Virgin Media Store service, ensuring an enhanced, seamless experience for customers accessing their purchased content via Virgin Media set-top-boxes, desktop PC and mobile.

This forms part of an integrated, end-to-end solution comprising content acquisition, licensing, curation, processing, management, and hosting for EST and TVOD content.

“As content choices continue to expand, seamlessly accessed on-demand entertainment is essential to capture and retain viewers,” said Goonetilleke. “Virgin Media has always been at the forefront of entertainment, so we’re delighted to grow our collaboration.”