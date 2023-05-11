ITVX acquires The Effects of Lying movie

ITVX has acquired The Effects of Lying, the debut production for independent production company Bonaparte Films. The comedic drama that brings a South Asian representation to screens, directed by Isher Sahota and produced by Jon Tarcy, will premiere on July 6th – during South Asian Heritage Month.

The Effects of Lying follows dutiful husband and loving father Naveen (played by Ace Bhatti), whose life falls apart over a series of shocking events taking place over the course of just one day. Decades of festering secrets are finally exposed and Naveen is forced to face up to some home truths.

The cast also features Laila Rouass, Lauren Patel, Navin Chowdry, Shaheen Khan and Mark Williams. James Hey penned the script.

Bhatti commented: “Naveen is a man who tries to do right by his family. He’s trying so hard to keep his fractious family together, but within 24 hours he learns three very deep, very dark secrets that break his life apart. By lunchtime, his whole life is shattered… and he has to learn very quickly how to deal with that on an emotional level.”

Bonaparte Films’ Jon Tarcy and Isher Sahota, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with ITVX on this exciting journey. “The Effects of Lying” is a relatable, hilarious and heart-warming film, so we are delighted the show has found its home on ITVX. This was a completely independent project shot in just 12 days. Our mission was to bring a new moment in representation to UK screens, so to be supported by a major platform in this competitive climate is a dream come true.”