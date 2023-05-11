NPAW enhances service suite

NPAW, a provider of analytics and business intelligence solutions for online video services, has introduced new anti-account sharing and playback-resuming solutions to its suite of analytics apps. Share Blocker gives subscription-based OTT services full control over their users’ account sharing to protect their source of revenue. PlayHead Tracker is an innovative cross-device bookmarking solution for existing users that enhances the video playback experience and significantly increases customer satisfaction.

Designed to eliminate unauthorised account sharing and service abuse in OTT subscription services, the NPAW Suite’s new Share Blocker app enables advanced account management strategies that promote security and fairness for all users. With custom profile creation and advanced monitoring, services can effortlessly define and enforce the maximum number of in-house users, IPs, and concurrent sessions for each type of user account.

In addition, the new PlayHead Tracker app solves inconsistent and unreliable video playback resumption across devices, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention. NPAW’s 5-second beat provides users with an unparalleled average resume accuracy of 2.5 seconds, while the tool’s fully-developed, low-latency API ensures minimal impact on video playback start-up times. A hassle-free integration requires minimal effort to incorporate the tool into existing services.

“Tackling abusive account sharing and ensuring a smooth viewing experience are both high on the priority list for OTT providers,” notes Ruben Senor-Megias, Chief Sales Officer of NPAW. ”We are committed to providing services with all the tools they need to face the industry’s evolving challenges, and these new two tools are yet one more example of that.”