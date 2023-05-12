Spain: Prime Video catches up on Netflix

The distance in the Spanish TV market between the country’s largest OTT services, Prime Video and Netflix, is getting smaller with the former stepping on Netflix’s heels.

Data from Barlovento Comunicación reveals that Netflix is the market leader with a penetration rate of 52.6 per cent, despite the 1 million subscribers lost through the anti sharing password policy, versus Prime Video’s 49.3 per cent.

In Spain 81.2 per cent of the population has access to OTT platforms. Disney+ is third with 28 per cent, then HBO Max with 26.4 per cent, Movistar with 18 per cent, DAZN with 11.6 per cent, Vodafone with 8.3 per cent and Orange with 5.6 per cent.