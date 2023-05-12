Survey: 2 in 5 Gen Z won’t be watching Eurovision

Two in five Gen Z in the UK (41 per cent) won’t be watching Eurovision this year, according to research from Yubo, a live social discovery app.

Additionally, almost a third (29 per cent) of the UK’s youth state they won’t be watching the contest on television this year, but will instead follow the results and reactions via social media. However, despite Eurovision’s TikTok marketing push, over half (55 per cent) of Gen Z didn’t watch the Eurovision final last year, with almost one in ten (9 per cent) claiming to be big fans of Eurovision, and looking forward to it annually.

Further findings from the research, which heard from 1,314 young people ages 13-25 in the UK, include:

With the UK’s Eurovision drought stretching back to a time before most Gen Zers were even born (1997), it’s no surprise that only 23 per cent of them are feeling confident about our chances of taking the crown this year.

As the event descends upon Liverpool, 7 per cent of respondents say they have got their hands on the prized tickets.

With Mae Muller’s latest single I Wrote a Song making waves across Europe, 27 per cent of UK Gen Zers are major fans of the tune. However, not everyone is on board – 14 per cent don’t like it. Additionally, just a quarter (25 per cent) of respondents were already familiar with the rising star before hearing the song.

The ways in which Gen Z in the UK are discovering Eurovision have evolved over time – while 28 per cent watched it with their families growing up, more recent years have seen over a fifth (21 per cent) turning to social media as a source of information and updates on the event instead of watching it live on television.

Marie Marchand, Community Lead at Yubo, commented: “Gen Z is ushering in a new, boundaryless type of event: one they can watch wherever they are, whenever and however they want to watch. This is something that is becoming more and more evident for Gen Z, as people tune in to stream Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour from their phone on the other side of the world, react to Met Gala outfits in real-time or, in this case, the antics of Eurovision on home soil for the first time in 25 years.”