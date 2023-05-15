Forecast: 400m more SVoD subs by 2028

Global SVoD subscriptions will increase by 400 million between 2022 and 2028 to reach 1.76 billion – revealing that there is still plenty of SVoD growth left, according to the Global SVOD Forecasts report from Digital TV Research. By 2028, 24 countries will have more than 10 million SVoD subscriptions.

Six US-based platforms will have 972 million SVoD subscribers by 2028 (55 per cent of the world’s total), up from 711 million in 2022. Much of this fast growth will come from the younger platforms completing their global rollouts.

“Netflix will remain the largest platform despite Disney+ adding 57 million subscribers between 2022 and 2028. Netflix will add 46 million subscribers,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research.