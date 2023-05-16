Speedcast wins Saudi connectivity deal

Satellite services business Speedcast has agreed connectivity access with Saudi Arabia with new licences granted.

Speedcast says it has already delivered communications services to customers through in-country partners. With its latest expansion, the company will supplement its existing Internet Service Provider (ISP) licence from the Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) with additional support to expand opportunities within the energy market for producers across the Middle East.

Australia-headquartered Speedcast’s new Saudi teleport facility, which will include office and warehouse space, is under construction to host an iDirect hub, and the company is staffing up management and field services personnel to provide installation, operations and maintenance country-wide.

The company, which operationally has a major corporate presence in Houston, Texas, says this new investment will add significant strength and flexibility to connectivity solutions found in the region, with significant investment in local people and platforms to best serve customer requirements.

“Being licensed to deliver service in Saudi Arabia will add significant strength and flexibility to our efforts and allow us to serve our customers more effectively,” said Joe Spytek, CEO at Speedcast. “This milestone sets the stage for our expansion plans across the region to further meet demands with the rise in activity. This includes expanding our presence in key Middle East markets while investing in people and platforms locally to serve our valued customers there.”

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government and Enterprise sectors.