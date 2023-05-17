Channel 4 reports record streaming month

Figures from Barb have confirmed that audiences streamed more than five billion minutes of Channel 4 content in April, making it the broadcaster’s biggest month ever for streaming.

The record-breaking month was driven by Channel 4’s latest season of Married At First Sight Australia which has regularly occupied the top spot in the weekly broadcaster-VoD charts for total minutes streamed.

Statistics for April show that the Australian version of the hit reality show has particularly captivated young viewers (16-34 year olds) and was the #1 streamed broadcaster-VoD programme for all audiences for eight out of nine weeks through March and April. Across all platforms, Season 10 of the reality show has averaged a seven day audience of 1.6 million per episode.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, commented: “Channel 4 continues to lead the way as the first public service broadcaster prioritising a digital future. And it’s fantastic to see audiences lapping up new shows like Tempting Fortune, Scared of the Dark and Rise and Fall alongside established hits like Married At First Sight Australia, as well as thousands of hours of entertainment available on Britain’s biggest free streaming service.”

Married At First Sight UK returns later this year with a 36-episode season which will see more brides and grooms than ever before, all matched by returning relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.