Caroline Dinenage elected CMS Committee Chair

Dame Caroline Dinenage has been elected Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons. She beat former Chair Damien Collins and Acting Chair Damian Green. The election was called following the resignation of Julian Knight.

Dinenage takes up position with immediate effect and will serve to the end of the current Parliament.

“I’m delighted to be given the chance to lead the committee in standing up for the culture, media and sport sectors, which are hugely important both economically and for communities across the country,” commented Dinenage. I’m looking forward to getting down to scrutinising the Government to ensure it delivers on everything from gambling regulation and football governance reform through to bolstering support for our world-renowned creative industries.”

She was a Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport between February 2020 and September 2021.