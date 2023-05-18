Research: 1m Brits cutting broadband

As many as one million people cut off their broadband in the last year as the cost-of-living crisis left them unable to afford Internet access, according to new research from UK charity Citizens Advice.

People receiving Universal Credit were badly affected. The research found them to be six times more likely to have stopped spending on broadband in the last 12 months amidst rising bills, compared to non-claimants.

The charity fears this problem could get worse. Where people claiming Universal Credit are still paying for broadband, they are more than four times more likely to be behind on broadband bills than those who aren’t.

Citizens Advice says these are worrying signs that a service that is increasingly essential for day-to-day life is becoming out of reach for people.

People on Universal Credit are among customers who should be eligible for discounted social tariffs to help them stay connected. However, as uptake of these tariffs is currently just 5 per cent, the charity claims these important discounts aren’t reaching those who need it.

The latest figures from Ofcom show 95 per cent of the 4.3 million eligible households are missing out on saving £200 (€230) on broadband costs each year. That is £824 million of support going unclaimed.

“People are being priced out of Internet access at a worrying rate,” commented Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice. “Social tariffs should be the industry’s safety net, but firms’ current approach to providing and promoting them clearly isn’t working. The people losing out as a result are the most likely to disconnect.”

“The Internet is now an essential part of our lives – vital to managing bills, accessing benefits and staying in touch with loved ones. As providers continue to drag their feet in making social tariffs a success, it’s clear that Ofcom needs to hold firms’ feet to the fire,” she stated.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “We continue to raise awareness of our social tariffs and over the last year we have cut the price of our social package – Essential Broadband; expanded our eligibility criteria; and made it faster and easier to sign up. We’ve given more than a million customers information about our social plans and last year saw a 424 per cent increase in uptake.”

“Having founded the National Databank with Good Things Foundation and committed 61 million GB of free mobile data for those in need, we’re ensuring that no one is left without connectivity. With too many people still struggling to afford essential broadband, we’re urging the Government to cut VAT on social tariffs and are committed to passing this on to customers in full.”