Samsung TV Plus updates mobile app

Samsung TV Plus has updated its mobile app with a fresh new user experience. As part of the update, and exclusive to the UK, Samsung will be launching a vertical video experience within the app. Rolling out to customers across May and June, it will allow users to scroll through short videos of their favourite content, all optimised for a mobile device.

Head of Product, Gus Grimaldi, Samsung Europe: “We’ve made fresh and exciting updates to our popular Samsung TV Plus mobile app which will make watching premium TV shows and movies even better for our customers. The number of people using the free app has more than doubled within the last year and our new update gives Galaxy users an opportunity to watch exclusive content in a more mobile-friendly way on-the-go.”

The app offers Galaxy users’ instant access to 100+ free channels with no need for any payments, sign-ups, subscriptions or additional devices. Available on all Samsung mobile devices in 24 countries and comprising of thousands of channels globally, Samsung TV Plus offers free TV content for everyone to enjoy.

Samsung’s TV Plus offers a range of popular shows, with exclusive access to top channels and shows in the UK.

For the music fans, Vevo Pop on Samsung TV Plus is airing various hour-long block specials throughout May, with music video programming such as Best of Lewis Capaldi and Best of Beyonce as well as Eurovision Through the Years. Viewers can also watch the new season of America’s Got Talent airing in June, and the latest season of American Idol, including the finale taking place on May 25th, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

Additionally viewers can enjoy The Jamie Oliver Channel, with hours of favourite Jamie Oliver cooking specials all in one place.