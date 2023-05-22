ELF partners with Endeavor Streaming

The European League of Football (ELF) has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to develop its media distribution and OTT strategy, and enhance its streaming service, Game Pass. The partnership will also see Endeavor Streaming deliver additional growth services to the American football league, including marketplace strategy, product strategy and end-to-end technical deployment to help ELF grow and expand its fanbase across Europe.

Launching ahead of the 2023 season which kicks off on June 3rd, the renewed Game Pass platform will provide fans with an integrated digital offering available across web, mobile and supported Smart TVs. Including new features and increased functionality, the streaming service will provide a seamless live viewing experience for American football fans in Europe.

For the first time, fans will also be able to watch multiple ELF games concurrently, powered by Endeavor Streaming’s multi-view technology, and access localszed commentary. ELF will also be able to leverage deeper consumer insight metrics and analytics to develop its marketplace strategy in key emerging markets for the sport.

“When the third season of the European League of Football kicks off on June 3rd, fans all over the world will be able to follow the games with a premium, high-quality user-experience. Having Endeavor Streaming as the world’s leading streaming service at our side helps to drive our fan-engagement forward,” commented Zeljko Karajica, CEO of the European League of Football.

Pete Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer at Endeavor Streaming, added: “American Football is a rapidly growing sport across Europe and we’re thrilled to partner with the ELF to support them on the next step in their digital journey. Together, we’re building a more integrated, centralised digital offering that will help ELF address new audiences across the region and deliver an enhanced, scalable streaming experience to fans.”