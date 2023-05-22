M7 Deutschland to launch SVoD service

German TV entertainment aggregator M7 is to offer its customers a subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service in addition to its TV channel portfolio. The all-in-one solution, which M7 is setting up together with sister company StudioCanal – part of Canal+ Group, as is M7 – will enable network operators to benefit from the growth opportunities in the streaming market, increase customer retention and address new target groups.

The StudioCanal channels Arthaus+, Allstars and Moviecult feature European movies and series, exclusive originals as well as US blockbustersn and enable network operators to offer their customers a fully-fledged SVoD service. The channels are curated editorially and address clearly defined target groups.

“With our attractive SVoD offer, we enable partners to enter the streaming market easily and quickly,” explained Marco Hellberg, Managing Director of Eviso Germany GmbH, the M7 Business Partner in Germany. “The white label product strengthens their brand in competition and opens up an additional source of revenue, rounding off the classic TV line-up,”

M7 will present the details of the new service during the upcoming ANGA COM trade fair in Cologne.