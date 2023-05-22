Regiogroei, the digital partnership of 10 Dutch regional media broadcasters, today announces their project with XroadMedia, the specialists in building innovative and ground-breaking content discovery and personalisation solutions.

Regiogroei were looking to replace their existing recommendation solution with a more innovative and advanced alternative that would be able to scale. XroadMedia’s pioneering solution will give the group broader possibilities to offer unique experiences to their end-users, across different content types; news articles, channels and online videos. Despite these having complex metadata formats, XroadMedia is able to make the delivery process easy for the broadcasters and to make the user experience intuitive. XroadMedia’s personalisation solution is API-based, allowing flexibility and ease of integration for all broadcasters involved.

Utilising XroadMedia’s more profound understanding of users’ profiles with first-party data allows for recommendations to go further in real time than similarity for content suggestions. Hyper-localisation will allow a more personalised experience for relevant content specific to their area, as well as being able to recommend content despite different languages. Since there are various broadcasters involved in this project with different business rules, the integration needs to be flexible and able to adjust to their specific business rules. With Ncanto, XroadMedia’s personalisation solution, this will be possible and can be A/B tested at any point so that Regiogroei can offer the best end-user experience for all brands.

Regiogroei accommodates digital distribution as well as web and app developments for 10 different broadcasters: RTV Noord, RTV Drenthe, Omrop Fryslân, RTV Oost, Omroep Gelderland, L1, Omroep Zeeland, Rijnmond, Omroep West en RTV Utrecht. With XroadMedia, Regiogroei can personalise every touchpoint for all broadcasters, which includes push notifications and newsletters. By taking advantage of Ncanto’s user profiles, notifications can become 100 per cent personalised, including articles or content that each user will enjoy, encouraging them to return to the broadcasters’ platforms more often.

Christjan Knijff, General Manager, Regiogroei, commented: “Regional news and content are receiving more and more attention. The regional broadcasters are ready for the next step to captivate and grow their audience. We firmly believe that XroadMedia’s real-time personalisation solutions are an integral part of the success of the future.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Regiogroei and their partners. User experience has to be at the forefront of everything, and regional news and local content are already close to the consumer; by highlighting and surfacing personally relevant content, we’re creating an easier, more engaging journey for consumers. We’re looking forward to expanding our project with Regiogroei to help grow their audience base throughout the Netherlands,” added Adolf Proidl, Co-Founder and CEO, XroadMedia.

The new solution will go live in May 2023, with more features and functionalities added in the following months.