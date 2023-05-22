Super Mario drives record revenue for Redbox

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has announced that Redbox’s Transactional VoD service in the US had its largest revenue week in the company’s history. The Premium VoD and Premium Electronic Sell Through (PEST) debut of the animated hit The Super Mario Bros Movie surpassed the recent record PEST launch of Avatar: The Way of Water.



The rollout of new release movies to Redbox kiosks continues to occur. Consumers can rent three highly anticipated movies this week – MGM’s Creed III, Warner Bros.’ Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. In the coming days, Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Sony Pictures’ 65 will debut. These films are among many that will premiere on a consistent basis in the coming months.



“It’s clear that movie fans have a voracious, pent-up demand for big new release movies, which is something we’ve long expected,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Starting this week, we will have major releases coming to our kiosks every week through the end of the year and launches of premium window titles through our Redbox TVoD service. More movies mean more rentals and more revenue.”