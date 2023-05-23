Max reveals launch programming, pricing

Max, the SVoD service from Warner Bros Discovery which replaces HBO Max and discovery+, is now live.

Max has introduced a new Ultimate Ad-Free tier that will offer four concurrent streams, up to 100 offline downloads and nearly eight times more films and episodes of 4K content than HBO Max, including popular programming such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Matrix films and more, all for $19.99 (€18.57)/month or $199.99/year. Existing HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch.

Dolby Atmos and Vision will be available for select content and devices.

“We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we’ve implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way,” said Sudheer Sirivara, Global Technology Platform, Warner Bros Discovery. “Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we’ll be adding more every month as we move forward.”

Enhanced formats, including 60 fps content, make shows and movies look sharper and showcase deeper, richer colours, while boasting atmospheric audio. Users can immerse themselves in the world of HBO Originals such as Succession, The Undoing,Watchmen, Sharp Objects and Chernobyl in this amplified experience as well as blockbuster Warner Bros movies such as Dune, Don’t Worry Darling, Joker and more.

Fans of Avatar: The Way of Water will also be able to stream in 4K, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Ultimate Ad-Free tier beginning June 7th.

Additionally, all Warner Bros movies released during 2023 and going forward will be available in 4K when they arrive on Max following their theatrical windows.