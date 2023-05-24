CNN launches new FAST channel in Europe

CNN has launched CNN Fast, a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, across Europe.

CNN Fast is a curated channel of short-form videos that offers international stories across major news events, business, entertainment, sport and the environment. It is available now across several European countries on Rakuten TV and LG Channels and, in June, via Samsung TV Plus. T

CNN says the new channel is designed to appeal to younger audiences that prefer shorter form content, With stories delivered in three-to-six-minute clips, the new succinct and format aims to keep viewers updated and engaged. As well as reaching new audiences, CNN Fast provides more opportunities for brand partners through new advertising formats and targeting capabilities.

Humphrey Black, Head of Distribution Strategy at CNN International Commercial, commented: “CNN Fast offers a new and different user experience to the main CNN broadcast channel. By working with established CTV platform partners, where we have already seen considerable success for CNN content, we’re now able to connect with more viewers and households via the devices and formats that they already enjoy. This is an exciting approach that gives audiences a new way to experience CNN’s renowned journalism and storytelling.”

Content for CNN Fast is managed by CNN journalists and curated for the channel using the technology of cloud-based streaming solution provider Amagi. Its editorial output is overseen by Meara Erdozain, Senior Vice President of Programming at CNN International.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase highlights of some of the best CNN content to a broader audience, offering different genres of stories presented in a fast-paced, short-form style that will appeal to a younger and wider demographic,” said Erdozain.

CNN Fast is available in: the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. It will be available in more countries and platforms in the coming year.