Netflix rolls out Paid Sharing

Netflix has begun its crackdown on password sharing in major markets, including the UK and the US, sending an email about sharing accounts to customers in 103 countries and territories.

The email notifies customers that they must pay £4.99 per month in the UK (€5.76), or $7.99 in the US, if they want to share their account with someone outside their homes.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household,” says the company. “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” it adds.

“We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix,” it concludes.

Research firm Kantar estimates that implementation of the scheme in Spain lost Netflix 1 million subscribers.

Jeff Richey, TV analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com, comments: “The writing has been on the wall for months, but Netflix has finally pulled the plug on the thousands of Brits who have been sharing friends’ and family members’ accounts.

“The streaming giant sees these add-on customers as a valuable source of extra revenue now the growth of its subscriber base has slowed. Yet this controversial move could well see viewers turn away from the streaming giant.

“It is going to test customer loyalty at a time when competition among streaming platforms has never been fiercer. Most Netflix users are on rolling monthly contracts so it’s easy for them to jump ship, and the cost of living means TV subscriptions are often the first to go when households tighten their belts.

“The positive news for the company is that its ad-supported tier has hit five million global active users per month, giving it a fresh income stream. This cheaper subscription might also be popular for current Netflix sharers wanting their own account as — at £4.99 a month — it costs the same as the new paid sharing level.

“However for Netflix the bottom line is always going to be linked to the quality of its content. It’s in desperate need of another standout, binge-worthy show like Squid Game, capable of drawing in new subscribers. Time may not be on its side. The current Hollywood writers’ strike has put a pause on the production of the next series of Stranger Things while Squid Game 2 is not due to be released for over a year. Viewers may not wait that long.

“Netflix has just added all eight Harry Potter films to its line-up, which has won praise from die-hard fans. However this feels like an expensive sticking plaster — they will need more fresh ideas to keep subscribers happy.”