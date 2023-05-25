Netgem at 609,000 subs

In a trading update, Netgem has announced that it continues to execute on its growth strategy in the connected entertainment market.

In the UK, the deployment of TalkTalk TV 4K powered by Netgem is moving forward, now offering more than 220 channels, including 100 FAST channels like Deal or No Deal, Motorvision and Tennis TV. Moreover, the growth on the ‘Altnets’ market continues, with the launch in April of Connect Fibre, a Fibre operator in the Centre of England

In the Northern region, the deliveries supporting the Elisa Viidhe Premium offer in Finland look to be continuously strong in 2023. The group has also extended its agreement with Elisa in Finland, integrating Android TV technology, for a launch in the next few months.

In France, the Group, which took over management of the content and subscribers of its Reunionese client Zeop at the end of 2022, launched in April 2023 a new ZeopTV offer integrating the new generation of Android TV BOX, in partnership with the ZTE group.

In Europe, the group now supplies the operator POST in Luxembourg with its new generation Multi-screen TV based on its comprehensive NetgemTV platform.

The total number of subscribers to the Group’s services amounts to 609,000 at the end of April 2023, i.e. a growth rate of more than 30 per cent over 12 months.

The group is raising its ARR growth target and is now aiming for more than 25 per cent compared to 2022.

The Group’s gross cash to date stands at nearly €10 milliob and supporting the group’s ability to seize growth opportunities and to pursue its dividend policy.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem,commented: “Our strategy is to turn our Netgem platform into a key value-adding intermediary between publishers of content (movies, TV, games…) and distributors, in particular Telecom operators. The first months of 2023 confort us in our ambitions.”

Governance

Meanwhile, the governance of the Group is changing with the replacement of Catherine Haddad with Laura Wilner, as permanent representative of J.2.H., and the appointment of Jean Mizrahi to the Board of Directors.

Member of the Haddad family, Wilner is a graduate of ESCP Business School. She is currently project leader at the Boston Consulting Group. Former student of the Ecole Polytechnique and graduate of the ENPC, then banker at Lazard Frères, former Managing Director of Eclair group, Mizrahi is an entrepreneur and business creator.