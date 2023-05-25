TiVo drives BMW in-car entertainment

Automotive manufacturer BMW has selected entertainment technologist TiVo’s video media platform to provide customers access to a growing number of video content providers, including linear and on demand streaming services.

BMW’s implementation of the Powered by TiVo platform will include a variety of country-specific content, offering news, movies and access to media libraries. The video media platform is expected to roll out over-the-air in initial launch countries by the end of 2023 for customers of the all-new BMW 5 series and further models.

TiVo’s video media platform is a first-of-its-kind, aimed at giving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) significantly more control over the user experience and helping consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with simplified, universal discovery to consumers. From the living room to the car, BMW’s endorsement of an independent media platform with a content-first search and discovery experience, validates the market appeal. The BMW implementation will also be part of TiVo owner Xperi’s independent media platform, but will be integrated in automobiles to deliver immersive in-car entertainment experiences.

“Our independent media platform strategy is well suited for the automotive industry as they make advancements in in-cabin technology and creating new and adaptive experiences,” stated Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “We will work closely with BMW to ensure that the in-car video media platform by TiVo provides a best-in-class in-car entertainment experience. Unlike existing platforms, the Powered by TiVo platform traverses entertainment mediums and gives OEMs significantly more control over the user experience.”

“In-car entertainment becomes increasingly important for our customers,” added Ingo Lasslop, vice president product management for digital products and services at BMW Group. “This collaboration with Xperi will allow us to deliver a world-class entertainment offering to our customers and transforms their time spent in the vehicle even more into a captivating and enjoyable experience.”

Based on decades of experience growing profitable consumer electronics and entertainment ecosystems, the BMW video platform Powered by TiVo will be designed to maximise the in-car entertainment experience.