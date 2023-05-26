Spain: Self-produced football TV pilot

Spanish telco Telefónica and football club Atlético de Madrid have teamed up to launch a TV pilot that enables viewers themselves to produce a football match.

Combining 5G technology and Virtual Reality, the pilot will allow viewers to watch the match from different angles via four 360º TV cameras situated in four locations.

The system was successfully tested in the recent match between Atlético and Osasuna and will be used again in the forthcoming match between Atlético and Real Sociedad.

Equipped with VR Meta Quest Pro glasses and tablets, viewers will be able to watch the match from different perspectives: the north goal in the Atlético pitch, changing room tunnel, TV production control room in the stadium or even from the stadium stands where the sports journalists booths are located.