UK puts £50m into space R&D

The UK’s Space Agency is making available £50 million (€57.5m) into space-related R&D. The cash will match individual businesses and their own investment in infrastructure projects.

Would-be recipients have to apply by July 5th, and applications are now open.

The Agency says that 55 per cent of the cash will be awarded to companies outside of London and the south-east of England.

The cash – The Space Clusters Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) – is aimed at supporting the development of the types of pioneering space products that helped the UK to establish its reputation as a space-faring nation, the fund is open to organisations of all sizes and locations.

“The infrastructure SCIF is catalysing with this fund, will enable UK space organisations to accelerate pioneering products and applications that will become critical for the success of future space missions while making a lasting and valuable contribution to the wider UK economy,” says the Space Agency.

“Proposals will be evaluated by a team of independent experts, over a period of 3 weeks. From this work, a shortlist will be prepared and included in the Full Business Case, which is subject to final approval by DSI&T. Grants cannot be agreed, and therefore funding cannot be released, prior to this,” the Agency adds.

A key aim is: “Establishing industrial R&D facilities outside of London and South-east will build the reputation of local Space clusters as hubs for the development of cutting-edge technology and products for space. UK Space Agency’s investment will unlock further local public funding, attract private investment, and directly support creation and retention of highly skilled jobs across the UK.”