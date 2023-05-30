Champions League, Europa League finals free on BT Sport

In addition to its exclusive coverage on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport is making the 2023 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League finals available to watch for free in the UK on TV, online or on mobile.

All three European finals will be available for free through the BT Sport website, on the BT Sport YouTube channel, and via the BT Sport App for devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire. The finals will also be available for to watch for free on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 in HD.

UEFA Europa League Final

Coverage of the 2023 UEFA Europa League final featuring Sevilla vs Roma will begin from 7:15pm on May 31st on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, live from the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Kick off is at 8pm.

UEFA Europa Conference League Final

BT Sport’s coverage of West Ham’s UEFA Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina will be live from the Fortuna Arena in Prague from 6:30pm on June 7th on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Kick off is again at 8pm.

UEFA Champions League Final

BT Sport’s exclusively live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final on June 10th, live from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, will begin at 6pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Kick off is once again 8pm.

From July 18th, TNT Sports be the new name for BT Sport.