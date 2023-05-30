Job cuts looming at Sky

Sky is preparing for a significant round of job cuts across the UK as part of a strategic shift from DTH distribution to OTT.

Sky has already informed many of the staff who will be affected by the restructuring plans, according to the FT, who reports that the exact number of job losses will depend on the outcome of consultations with unions and employees, but could be in the “high hundreds”. The cuts will affect some workers employed through third-party suppliers, including about 200 jobs in Northern Ireland. Sky currently employs around 32,000 people in the UK.

Job cuts are expected to be centred in the more traditional areas of Sky’s business, such as engineers, who will no longer be needed to fit satellite dishes as demand switches to broadband. Some customer service roles in legacy areas are also expected to change.

Meanwhile, Sky plans to redeploy or hire new staff in growing areas of its business including Sky Studios Elstree – which will house 13 sound stages – due to open later this year, creating 2,000 jobs.

Sky will join a growing list of media and entertainment giants to make mass job cuts in recent months including Facebook, Google, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery, BT, Paramount, Roku and Disney.