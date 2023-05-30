Magnite, the independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company, has published its research study, The Rise of Ad-Supported Streaming: An In-Depth Look at How Ads Are Powering Streaming TV in LatAm. The research finds that 75 per cent of internet-connected TV viewers across Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico watch ad-supported streaming TV, which includes television content streamed on any device.

As streaming reaches a new level of maturity in the LatAm market, the study finds that demand for ad-supported content is increasing. Among those who watch streaming TV, 83 per cent are watching content with ads. Importantly, ad-supported streaming TV viewers are watching just as many hours of programming as ad-free viewers (15 hours) each week, showing that advertising does not negatively impact the viewers’ engagement.

“Streaming is revolutionising the way audiences consume television content globally and we completed this study to better understand how this trend is taking shape in Latin America,” said Rafael Pallarés, Vice President of LatAm at Magnite. “It’s clear from the results of our research that Latin Americans are embracing streaming TV. The overwhelming popularity of streaming TV and viewers’ acceptance of ad-supported models signal future growth of advertising in this format and more opportunities for both publishers and advertisers.”

Key findings from the study include: