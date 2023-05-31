ITV, Publicis Media addressable audience partnership

Publicis Media has partnered with ITV and InfoSum to launch a UK campaign using Epsilon’s Core ID solution, which will enable brands to better target their desired audience within ITVX.

Leveraging Publicis Media’s PMX Lift, which launched in the UK in 2022, this new offering combines the scale of Publicis Media, with the data and technology of Epsilon (Publicis Groupe’s audience identity solution) to help clients navigate the AV landscape. PMX Lift can deliver solutions to meet client challenges, like linear inflation, incremental reach, and access to more valuable audiences.

Launching with a campaign for forzen food company Birds Eye, PMX Lift activates the data capabilities of Epsilon’s Core ID, to enable brands to deliver a unified approach to targeting.

In a UK first, via Planet V, Publicis Media clients can now activate the Epsilon identity solution, using deterministic data at scale for campaigns running on ITVX. Epsilon’s individual data is matched with ITVX’s logged-in user data using InfoSum, providing a tailored set of audiences for Publicis Media to target in Planet V.

Rachel Hall, Head of PMX Lift, commented: “This industry-first partnership with ITV will mean Publicis Media clients can use the data capabilities of Epsilon’s Core ID matched with ITVX’s logged-in users, to enable brands to deliver a consistent ID solution at scale. It allows us to better target beyond broad demographics and reduces wastage across AV campaigns. Epsilon audiences will now be available in Planet V for our agency teams to access and activate and we have campaigns running across Q2 / 3 for those clients keen to expand their use of Core ID audiences into ITVX.”

Michael Curtis, Trading Controller at ITV, said: “This partnership is a great example of the kind of innovative and progressive developments that we’re bringing to how we are iterating Planet V. By unlocking even more insights from data we’re creating unique audience segmentation for Publicis Media and we look forward to seeing the positive results for clients coming on-board to use this solution.”

Colin Buckingham, Head of Media at Birds Eye, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with ITV and Publicis Media to carry out this industry first test. As our AV and media mix evolves, we want to continue to be working on ways that help future proof our advertising performance by finding new ways to reach our key audiences at scale.”