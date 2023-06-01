WSC Sports, ELF content partnership

WSC Sports, a provider of AI-powered video content for sports, has announced a multi-year partnership with the European League of Football (ELF) ahead of the competition’s third season which kicks-off on June 3rd.

The strategic collaboration will see WSC Sports provide Europe’s premier American Football league with a suite of AI-powered solutions, including the automated creation of video content for all formats and dynamic graphics. In addition, WSC Sports’ technology will be applied to the ELF’s entire video library ensuring all archive content is available instantly at the click of a button.

WSC Sports’ AI solutions will enable the ELF to create and distribute a range of video content around its 107 games this season. This content will serve football fans across the globe via the ELF’s OTT streaming platform and social media channels.

“The European League of Football is one of the fastest-growing competitions in sports and we are delighted to partner with them to help extend their popularity through our AI-powered content production,” said Daniel Shichman, CEO of WSC Sports. “Our tech is proven to play a key role in enabling leagues, clubs and rights holders to grow their audiences, increase engagement levels and generate more content-related revenue streams.”

Zeljko Karajica, CEO of the European League of Football, added: “WSC Sports’ cutting-edge artificial technology is an end-to-end solution that allows the European League of Football to publish content instantly, at scale. The potential seems almost infinite, and we are very happy to have secured such an innovative partner.”

Founded in 2020, the ELF is a professional American football league featuring 17 teams from nine nations – including Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Switzerland – with plans to expand to 24 teams by 2025. One newcomer for the 2024 season has already been confirmed with Madrid becoming the 18th location of the continental football league.