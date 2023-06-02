ITV chief executive to face MPs

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons has written to ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall to ask her to attend Parliament to answer questions about the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling. The session will take place on June 14th at 10am.

The letter is in response to correspondence received from Dame Carolyn announcing that ITV has launched an external review to establish the facts around the reports of a relationship between presenter Phillip Schofield and an employee on the This Morning programme.

In a separate session on June 7th, the Committee will question ITV group director of strategy, policy and regulation Magnus Brooke, alongside executives from Channel 4 and Channel 5 as part of its scheduled pre-legislative scrutiny of the draft Media Bill.