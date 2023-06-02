PPF increases stake in ProSiebenSat.1

PPF Group, the Czech Republic investment group, has raised its stake in German media group ProSiebenSat.1 to 15.04 per cent in stock and instruments.

“Our growing shareholding in ProSiebenSat.1 demonstrates that PPF is a long-term and supportive investor with ample television broadcasting experience that can add value to Germany’s leading media company,” commented PPF Chief Investment Officer Didier Stoessel.

PPF Meida, which is ProSiebenSat.1’s second largest shareholder, first disclosed a 9.1 per cent stake in ProSiebenSat.1 in February, which it raised to approximately 12 per cent in late April, and again to 13.1 per cent in early May.

Italy’s MediaForEurope is ProSiebenSat.1’s top shareholder.