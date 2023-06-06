Apple TV adding FaceTime and video conferencing
June 6, 2023
Apple has announced tvOS 17 software updates coming soon for Apple TV 4K. With tvOS 17, FaceTime comes to Apple TV 4K for the first time, so users can deploy the popular video calling app on their TV. The update will also introduce an all-new Control Center, along with other enhancements that aim to provide a more personalised experience that works even better with iPhone.
Starting this autumn, Apple TV 4K users can take advantage of the new FaceTime app on Apple TV and initiate calls directly from Apple TV, or start calls on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV. FaceTime on Apple TV takes advantage of Continuity Camera support to wirelessly connect to the user’s iPhone or iPad, and leverages the device’s camera and microphone to bring participants together on the TV.
Center Stage keeps everyone in the room perfectly framed on the screen, even as they move around, while new gesture-based reactions allow callers to use their hands to generate onscreen effects, such as hearts or fireworks, and add even more fun to the conversation.
Meanwhile, the introduction of Split View for Apple TV lets users enjoy watching shows or movies with their loved ones during a SharePlay session while also seeing everyone on the FaceTime call.