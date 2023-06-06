Paramount+ on VIDAA in LatAm, Canada

VIDAA, the smart TV OS powering Hisense, Toshiba, and other regional OEM brands, and Paramount have announced a new partnership to bring Paramount+ to smart TVs powered by VIDAA in Canada and Latin America, including Brazil.

VIDAA viewers in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and Canada can now access Paramount+ extensive library of original content, blockbuster movies, live sports, and more on their smart TVs. The expanded partnership builds on VIDAA’s initial launch of Paramount+ on VIDAA devices in the US in May 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with VIDAA to bring Paramount+ to millions of smart TV viewers in Canada and Latin America, including Brazil,” said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Paramount+ ‘The deal is an incredible opportunity to get Paramount+ popular content, characters, and franchises available to an increasingly large audience, and a testament of our commitment to investing in customer choice”.

Nick Ruczaj, Vice President: Global Head of Content & Business Development at VIDAA added, “Canada and Latin America are incredibly important markets for VIDAA and we couldn’t be more excited to be onboarding Paramount+ for our audiences. VIDAA’s focus and mission continues to be that of serving our audiences with the most diverse and highest quality content available. We are proud to offer them Paramount+’s amazing lineup of originals, movies, and live sports that will satisfy their entertainment needs. This in turn helps support our OEM partners as well as creating more comprehensive advertising solutions for those looking to reach and engage audiences, whether that be locally, nationally, or globally.”

Paramount+ provides a broad slate for the whole family, spanning new and exclusive Paramount+ originals, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from Paramount’s world-renowned brands and production studios, offering the best from international exclusive titles and local content.

VIDAA viewers in Latin America will also be able to access Paramount+ live sports coverage, including the English Premier League in Mexico and Central America, the CONMEBOL Libertadores cup across all Latin America and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana in Brazil.