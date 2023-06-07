Advanced Television

Analysis: OTT ad spend hit by US writers’ strike

June 7, 2023

To gauge the risk for advertisers from the ongoing writers’ strike, advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform MediaRadar analysed a data sample of ad spend from categories most vulnerable to production stoppages.

Key findings include:

Categories most vulnerable to writers’ strike saw over $633 million ad spend combined last quarter

Advertisers spent $633.2 million (€592.4m) last quarter on the three categories most vulnerable to the writers’ strike – TV talk shows, TV soap operas, and streaming platforms (OTT).

  • Ad spend on TV talk shows totalled $221.4 million in Q1 2023, up 11 per cent YoY ($199.9 million in Q1 2022)
  • Ad spend on TV soap operas was $59.4 million in Q1 2023, up 23 per cent YoY ($48.8 million in Q1 2022)
  • Ad spend on streaming platforms (OTT) was $352.4 million in Q1 2023, down 28 per cent YoY ($486.8 million in Q1 2022)

Movies and movie-related events have much to lose

During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, over 100 advertisers invested $25.7 million to showcase nearly 160 brands. Top categories included Media & Entertainment, Technology, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Retail, and Finance, which combined totalled $18.5 million (66 per cent of the total spend).

Advertisers that invested over $1 million included: schizophrenia prescription, cell providers, action films, food delivery, bipolar prescription, pickup truck and career website. Combined spend was $11.5 million, or 45 per cent of the total investment during the awards show.

The data sample also showed advertising for movies and films during Q1 2023 exceeded $771 million, a 24 per cent YoY increase from Q1 2022. Depending on the length of the Writer’s Strike, movie production may be impacted.

Data pertains to January 1st, 2022, through March 31st, 2023.

