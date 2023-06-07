Carlson kicks-off on Twitter

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, has released the first instalment of his new show on Twitter. The 10-minute video is essentially a stripped-down version of what his Fox viewers would have seen on his nightly show. It may bring him into conflict with the network where he is under contract into 2025.

There were no guests or produced packages – just a Carlson monologue. He sympathised with President Putin and mocked President Zelensky of Ukraine while accusing ‘the mainstream media’ of lying.

Carlson said: “As of today, we’ve come to Twitter… We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave.”

Fox News took Carlson off the air after concluding that he was too much of a liability after the Fox board discovered a racist text message that he had sent to one of his producers and that was among the evidence amassed by Dominion Voting Systems as part of its defamation lawsuit against the network. Fox settled with Dominion for $787.5 million on the day the trial was to begin in April.