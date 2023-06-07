Licht out at CNN

Chris Licht, CEO of CNN, is out at the news network. The NYT reports he met with WBD chief David Zaslav, who then told staff that Licht was departing immediately.

Licht had been handpicked a year ago by Zaslav to steer CNN after the departure of its long-time chief Jeff Zucker. However Licht’s tenure was dogged by controversy.

An interim group of leaders — the CNN veterans Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling, as well as the newly appointed chief operating officer, David Leavy — are set to take over before a permanent leader is installed.

Licht’s first task was to close the CNN+ digital subscription product, and since then there have been issues with anchors like Don Lemon, internal uproar after a ‘town hall’ with Donald Trump, falling ratings and declining profits.