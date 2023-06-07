Netgem UI now on Zeop Android TV

Digital video entertainment specialist Netgem has launched a complete revamp of the Zeop TV product in the La Reunion territory in France, with the latest versions of its Multiscreen Apps, introducing more content and more features in a super-aggregator model.

Netgem is taking the opportunity to expand its Entertainment service proposition for Operators with the addition of a powerful Android TV Operator Tier solution, taking the Netgem TV User Interface to Android TV boxes.

Zeop TV, with a reach of 100,000+ customers, has been enhanced with 12 further Replay services, added to the best quality live experience, all accessible via the same UI for ‘the most advanced TV service’, already running on Netgem TV boxes, Apple TV, Laptop browsers and Mobile Apps.

The Android TV service was developed on the Netgem Entertainment platform and certified as ‘Operator Tier’ for Zeop, leveraging the 25+ years of expertise in TV and Streaming technologies – and for the first time on a third-party TV STB, which the company says marks a key milestone in Netgem Multi-screen / Multi-device Roadmap.

Netgem is now able to offer any operator wishing to evolve their TV UX and embrace more content, with a very fast time-to-market, running on any Android TV STB. Netgem not only offers what it says is a future-proof solution for Operators with a strong central innovation Roadmap, but also delivers savings in terms of Capex and Opex to the Operators with the combination of its Cloud-based aggregation Platform and cost-effective Android TV devices provided in partnership with ZTE.

“We have proved once again that Netgem strong expertise in TV and Streaming delivers value to Telecom Operators in terms of efficiency, and flexibility for managing Entertainment services,” declared Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem.

“We are committed to deliver the best entertainment always with a super simple experience,” added Emmanuel André, CEO of Zeop “With this in mind, Zeop can rely on Netgem expertise and capability to deliver a full operate service to our customers.”

“We are very pleased to work with Netgem on launching a new generation of TV and Streaming services, now available across our range of leading edge Android TV STBs and dongles,” commented Jianbo Wang, CEO of ZTE France & Benelux. “This combination of exciting Streaming services offers great opportunities for Telecom operators to differentiate themselves in a very cost effective way with innovative TV devices, and we will be building on this first launch with Zeop to expand the new joint proposition to more Operators across Europe.”