Channel 4 Ventures takes £3.5m stake in Airtasker

Channel 4 Ventures has announced it will pay A$6.5 million (£3.5m) for a 20 per cent stake in Airtasker UK, the UK subsidiary of the online and mobile marketplace. Airtasker says the investment will enable it to accelerate its UK marketplace growth through access to Channel 4’s free streaming service (with over 1.2 billion views per year) and monthly reach of more than 47 million people (78 per cent of the UK population).

“We are super excited to welcome Channel 4 Ventures as a strategic partner in Airtasker UK,” said Airtasker Founder and CEO, Tim Fung. “In Australia, we were able to leverage the power of television to make Airtasker a household brand and achieve 20x revenue growth over 5 years together with Seven West Media – and we believe we can do even better with Channel 4 in the UK.”

Vinay Solanki, Head of Channel 4 Ventures, added: “We’re looking forward to partnering with Airtasker to help support the launch of this unique marketplace in the UK. A key strength of Airtasker is that it enables people to earn additional income through flexible working on their own terms which will no doubt be a benefit to audiences during the current economic climate. We hope that Airtasker’s brand will quickly realise the significant reach and awareness that is only possible through the powerful medium of TV advertising.”

To drive this and other media partnership opportunities, Airtasker recently announced that Cass O’Connor will be joining as the new Chair of its Board, effective July 1st.