LFP targets €1bn in rights

French professional football league LFP is targeting €1 billion in its next TV rights cycle starting from the season 2024-2025, that will be launched in September, league president Vincent Labrune revealed in an interview with sport daily L’Équipe.

Its final objective in 2027 is to be at €1.6 billion per year. Once the tender is issued, interested parties will have one month to respond.

“Even if the economic and financial context is downgraded,” Labrune hopes to exceed the symbolic milestone of one billion Euros in global TV revenues, for both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 domestic and international TV rights. “We anticipate an important progression margin on the international market.”

For the 2020-2024 cycle, French LFP anticipated garnering € 1.153 billion per year for Ligue 1, including €800 million from Mediapro before the Spanish group went bankrupt. It finally valued the whole season at €624 million per year, shared between Canal+, beIN Sports, Prime Video and Free.

The international TV rights for the 2021-2022 season were sold for €96.5 million to beIN Sport which has struck a deal until 2024.