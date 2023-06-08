Prime Video to join ad channel rush?

Amazon is considering an ad-supported version of its Prime Video streaming service. The company is cutting costs and laying off thousands of employees, but its advertising business is still growing.

An ad-supported tier of Prime Video would add to advertising momentum, and help generate more revenue from entertainment. Advertisers are also pushing for more access to the premium content that has so far remained ad-free, reports WSJ. One option would be to bring more advertising to existing Prime subscribers and give them an option to pay more for an ad-free alternative and other features.

Separately, Amazon is in talks with Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount+ about bringing ad-based tiers of their streaming services through Prime Video Channels. Through Prime Video Channels, users can sign up for streaming services, including the ad-free versions of Max and Paramount+, and watch through the app.