Samanidis appointed BBC iPlayer GM

The BBC has announced that Kerensa Samanidis will join the BBC as General Manager for BBC iPlayer, effective June 19th.

Reporting into Dan McGolpin – Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels – Samanidis will be responsible for the delivery of the BBC iPlayer growth strategy and management of the overall iPlayer operation.

McGolpin commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Kerensa to the BBC, her fantastic experience working across a wide range of video streaming businesses and her relentless focus on audience growth is going to help galvanise teams right across the organisation as we all work together to propel BBC iPlayer to the next level.”

Samanidis added: “The BBC and its iconic iPlayer streaming service have consistently led innovation in the industry, so it is a great honour to be brought in to continue this work and drive further progress with the service. I am looking forward to working with Dan and the talented teams at the BBC at such an important time in its digital future.”

Samanidis joins from Channel 4 where she held the role of Head of International at All 4. She was also previously General Manager at AMC Networks’ Acorn TV.