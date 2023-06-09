Password crackdown benefits Netflix

US sign-ups for Netflix have jumped in the first few days after its password-sharing crackdown came into effect, according to research firm Antenna. The news boosted Netflix stock by over 2 per cent in early trading.

Netflix moved to regulate the sharing of passwords with friends and family having estimated that more than a 100 million homes had supplied their login credentials to people outside their homes. Under the new rules, US users can add a member outside of their homes for an additional fee of $8 per month.

The gambit seem to have paid off as the company recorded nearly 100,000 daily sign-ups on both May 26th and May 27th. The new policy came into place on May 23rd.

Antenna sources data from third-party data collectors that track online purchase receipts, credit, debit and banking data details with permissions.