Advanced Television

Vietnam, Honduras climb Netflix Speed Index

June 13, 2023

Vietnam and Honduras both saw an overall gain in speed, rising to 3.4 and 3.2 Mbps, respectively, for the month of May on the Netflix ISP Speed Index, a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience. 

Three regions/countries were in the top performance tier for May: Hong Kong, Singapore, and Spain all registered an average speed of 3.8 Mbps, mirroring April’s results.

Three Internet Service Providers (ISP) in Vietnam increase their speed. VNPT had the largest jump, increasing 0.6 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps. FPT Telecom and Viettel each increased 0.4 Mbps, rising to 3.4 and 3.2 Mbps, respectively.

Optix in Pakistan dropped 0.4 Mbps, falling to 2.6 Mbps.

Related posts:

  1. Vietnam climbs Netflix ISP Speed Index
  2. Netherlands, Vietnam climb Netflix Speed Index
  3. Belgium, Poland climb Netflix ISP Speed Index
  4. Turkey, South Korea climb Netflix Speed Index
  5. South Korea, Taiwan climb Netflix Speed Index

Categories: Articles, Broadband, ISP, Research

Tags: , ,