Vietnam, Honduras climb Netflix Speed Index

Vietnam and Honduras both saw an overall gain in speed, rising to 3.4 and 3.2 Mbps, respectively, for the month of May on the, a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

Three regions/countries were in the top performance tier for May: Hong Kong, Singapore, and Spain all registered an average speed of 3.8 Mbps, mirroring .

Three Internet Service Providers (ISP) in Vietnam increase their speed. VNPT had the largest jump, increasing 0.6 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps. FPT Telecom and Viettel each increased 0.4 Mbps, rising to 3.4 and 3.2 Mbps, respectively.

Optix in Pakistan dropped 0.4 Mbps, falling to 2.6 Mbps.